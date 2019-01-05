Equinor ASA (EQNR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Equinor ASA operates as an energy company. It engaged in developing oil, gas, wind and solar energy projects and focuses on offshore operations and exploration services. Equinor ASA, formerly known as Statoil ASA, is based in Norway, Europe. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 1,605,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,100. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,591,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

