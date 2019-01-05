Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ETTX stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.65. 41,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,833. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($20.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($19.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,840,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,130,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.