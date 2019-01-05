Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI) Receives C$6.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Evercore downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Roger Lace bought 5,500 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.81 per share, with a total value of C$31,955.00.

Shares of ESI stock traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$5.01. 248,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.14 and a twelve month high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$284.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.680000014196243 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Ensign Energy Services’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

