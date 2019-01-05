EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ENLK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE ENLK traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,767. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 2.02. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $304,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $166,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,746.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

