Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $267,409.00

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, Binance and Cobinhood. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $29.07 million and $267,409.00 worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.02299766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00157575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00204752 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026016 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026018 BTC.

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,158,535 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liqui, Kucoin, Livecoin, AirSwap, COSS, Kyber Network, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, Tidex, Coinrail, OKEx, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

