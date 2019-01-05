EnerSys (ENS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. EnerSys also posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

NYSE:ENS traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 348,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.