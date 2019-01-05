Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.33 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashish Masih bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,176.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

