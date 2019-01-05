ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (ELMTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $8.83 on Friday. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.30.
ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Company Profile
