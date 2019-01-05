ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (ELMTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMTY opened at $8.83 on Friday. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.30.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

