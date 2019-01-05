Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronics For Imaging from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EFII opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Electronics For Imaging has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

