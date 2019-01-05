Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $31,890.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, TDAX, Gate.io and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.02289987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00157856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00203572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026319 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,591,829 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX, IDAX, TDAX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

