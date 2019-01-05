easyJet (EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target cut by Citigroup from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Cfra set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,215 ($15.88) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,836 ($23.99) to GBX 1,321 ($17.26) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,530.76 ($20.00).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,107 ($14.46) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a GBX 58.60 ($0.77) dividend. This is a boost from easyJet’s previous dividend of $40.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Insiders acquired a total of 13,038 shares of company stock worth $14,786,799 in the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.