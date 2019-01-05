Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

EGLE opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $336.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 54,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $260,690.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,346,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,098,604 shares of company stock worth $18,563,554 and sold 71,445 shares worth $341,008. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 666,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 666,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 631,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 618,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 409,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

