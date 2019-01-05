e-Therapeutics plc (ETX) Insider Buys £5,914.02 in Stock

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones bought 84,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,914.02 ($7,727.71).

Shares of ETX opened at GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Friday. e-Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.12 ($0.17).

e-Therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

