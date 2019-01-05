Dutch Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DUTCH)

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Dutch Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Dutch Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $16.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00020373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00238601 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000964 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dutch Coin Coin Profile

Dutch Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official website is www.dutchcoin.net . The official message board for Dutch Coin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0 . Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin

Dutch Coin Coin Trading

Dutch Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dutch Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dutch Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

