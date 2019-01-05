Dreamcoin Price Hits $0.0086 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $21,494.00 and $6.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000960 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 407.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,512,232 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

