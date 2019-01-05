DPRating Price Reaches $0.0002 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One DPRating token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, UEX and BCEX. In the last week, DPRating has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. DPRating has a total market cap of $407,827.00 and approximately $94,149.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.02304350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00157869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00204462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026038 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026077 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,951,999,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,174,467,638 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

Buying and Selling DPRating

DPRating can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Gate.io, UEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

