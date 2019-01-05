Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE) and Virtra (VTSI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) and Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment and Virtra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Virtra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,842.65%. Virtra has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.46%. Given Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment is more favorable than Virtra.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment and Virtra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment $176.92 million 0.52 -$1.06 million N/A N/A Virtra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment and Virtra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment -0.66% -0.44% -0.32% Virtra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Virtra beats Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and entertainment resort destination in the United States. The company operates Dover Downs Casino, a 165,000-square foot casino complex with table games, including craps, roulette, and card games; slot machine games; multi-player electronic table games; a poker room; and a race and sports book operation, as well as bars, restaurants, and six retail outlets. It also operates the Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center, a 500 room AAA Four Diamond hotel with fine dining restaurant, spa/salon, conference, banquet, ballroom, and concert hall facilities; and Dover Downs Raceway, a harness racing track with pari-mutuel wagering on live and simulcast horse races. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 2,300 slot machines; 40 table games; and 12 poker tables. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

