Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.7% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $83.83 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

