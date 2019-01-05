Docademic (MTC) Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Docademic has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Docademic token can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Kucoin, LBank and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Docademic has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.13122463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00028289 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Docademic Token Profile

Docademic is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com . The official message board for Docademic is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Docademic

Docademic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, CoinBene, LATOKEN, LBank, IDEX, TOPBTC, Coinall, Kucoin, Sistemkoin and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Docademic using one of the exchanges listed above.

