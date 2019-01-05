DLH (DLHC) and Kelly Services (KELYB) Head-To-Head Contrast

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of DLH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kelly Services shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of DLH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DLH and Kelly Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLH presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.81%. Given DLH’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DLH is more favorable than Kelly Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DLH and Kelly Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $133.24 million 0.48 $1.83 million $0.40 13.35 Kelly Services $5.37 billion 0.16 $71.60 million N/A N/A

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than DLH.

Volatility & Risk

DLH has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DLH does not pay a dividend. Kelly Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DLH and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 1.38% 14.20% 8.05% Kelly Services 1.17% 7.45% 3.66%

Summary

DLH beats Kelly Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

