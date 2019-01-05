Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (SPXL) Shares Down 7.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 10,564,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 10,596,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at about $3,028,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

