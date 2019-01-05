Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.12. 11,198,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 9,973,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $238,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.