Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in NN, Inc. (NNBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,331,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of NN worth $36,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 11,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). NN had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. NN’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In related news, Director Carey A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Holder bought 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,270.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,067.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,565 shares of company stock worth $128,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NN from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

