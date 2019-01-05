Digix Gold Token Price Reaches $43.17 on Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $43.17 or 0.01117562 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $223,468.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.02351125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00204767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026057 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026093 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 88,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,784 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

