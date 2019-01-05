Digital Bullion Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DBG)

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Bullion Gold has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00059623 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004973 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Digital Bullion Gold Profile

DBG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. Digital Bullion Gold’s official website is digitalbulliongold.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Buying and Selling Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Bullion Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Bullion Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Bullion Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

