Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Commerzbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, equinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:DB opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

