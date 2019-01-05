Deutsche Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Takeaway.com (TKWY)

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.24 ($68.88).

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.