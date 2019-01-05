Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) to announce $127.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $144.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $524.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.18 million to $527.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $533.10 million, with estimates ranging from $518.20 million to $545.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $121.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DESP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of DESP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 335,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,033. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 70.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,635,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,658,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,785 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 118.2% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,838,000 after purchasing an additional 861,833 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 135.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 638,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,696 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

