Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.07

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.07 and last traded at C$34.15, with a volume of 62868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.62.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.540000098917587 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Descartes Systems Group news, Director Christopher Allen Hewat purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.76 per share, with a total value of C$73,368.00.

About Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

