Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Receives $53.42 Average PT from Analysts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $60,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,933,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,607 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 25,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,808,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,393,000 after purchasing an additional 697,134 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,777,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,850,000.

Shares of DK stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Delek US has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $61.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.