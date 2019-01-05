Decentraland (MANA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.72 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Huobi. Decentraland has a total market cap of $48.04 million and $2.72 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.02299206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00157867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00203639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026112 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Liqui, UEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC, DDEX, Gatecoin, Gate.io, BigONE, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, DragonEX, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

