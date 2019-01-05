Debitum Network (DEB) Price Reaches $0.0828

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Debitum Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.02292828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00158199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00204441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Debitum Network Token Profile

Debitum Network’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.