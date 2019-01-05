Debitum (DEB) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Debitum has a market capitalization of $903,075.00 and $11,490.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Debitum has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Debitum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.02307868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00158111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00204408 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026357 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Debitum Profile

Debitum launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Debitum is debitum.network

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.