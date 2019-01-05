David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 400 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM) Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $49,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David A. Jr/Ky Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humana alerts:

On Saturday, May 18th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.04, for a total transaction of $46,008.00.

On Sunday, August 11th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 200 shares of Humana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $24,048.00.

On Saturday, March 16th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 400 shares of Humana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $34,528.00.

On Saturday, November 16th, David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 600 shares of Humana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $52,830.00.

Humana stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,900. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.05 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Humana by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “David A. Jr/Ky Jones Sells 400 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/david-a-jr-ky-jones-sells-400-shares-of-humana-inc-hum-stock.html.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.