Daqo New Energy (DQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.68. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $300,000. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.