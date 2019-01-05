DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a research report issued on Monday, December 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 84.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 161.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 11.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

