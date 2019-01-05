Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $345.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,970. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,698,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 351.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 359,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,622 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 71,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.