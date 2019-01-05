CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $356,503.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.02305311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00158217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00204091 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026080 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026063 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

