Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $230,571.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,999.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,055 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

