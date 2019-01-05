Croda International Plc (CRDA) Receives GBX 4,800 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,812.50 ($62.88).

CRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of LON CRDA traded up GBX 170 ($2.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,780 ($62.46). 371,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,668 ($61.00).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.