Croda International Plc (CRDA) Receives GBX 4,800 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,812.50 ($62.88).

CRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of LON CRDA traded up GBX 170 ($2.22) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,780 ($62.46). 371,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,668 ($61.00).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

