Critical Survey: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) and Star Group (SGU)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 11.39% 15.84% 8.14% Star Group 3.31% 13.08% 5.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Star Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.31 billion 4.62 $304.92 million $0.77 237.66 Star Group $1.68 billion 0.30 $55.50 million N/A N/A

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group.

Dividends

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. IAC/InterActiveCorp does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Star Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 1 1 18 0 2.85 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus price target of $225.87, suggesting a potential upside of 23.43%. Given IAC/InterActiveCorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IAC/InterActiveCorp is more favorable than Star Group.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Star Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages. The ANGI Homeservices segment owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace, which matches consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and Angie's List that connects consumers with service professionals for local services through an online directory of service professionals in approximately 700 service categories, as well as provides consumers with tools, services, and content, including reviews of local service professionals. The Video segment operates a video sharing platform, which provides creators with professional tools to host, manage, review, distribute, and monetize videos online. It also offers creators with professional live streaming capabilities, as well as a live video solution; and creators with production hardware, tools, and services for capturing, broadcasting, and editing live events. The Applications segment develops, markets, and distributes various applications, primarily browser extensions. It also provides software and services that clean, repair, update, secure, and optimize computers, mobile phones, and digital devices; and customized browser-based search applications. The Publishing segment publishes digital content and/or offers search services. Its brands include Dotdash, Dictionary.com, Investopedia, The Daily Beast, Ask.com, and CityGrid. The company was formerly known as InterActiveCorp. IAC/InterActiveCorp was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 74,000 customers on a delivery only basis. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

