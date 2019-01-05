Critical Survey: Healthier Choices Management (HCMC) vs. Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Healthier Choices Management has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Brands has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Turning Point Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Healthier Choices Management does not pay a dividend. Turning Point Brands pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Healthier Choices Management and Turning Point Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthier Choices Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Turning Point Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

Turning Point Brands has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.85%. Given Turning Point Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than Healthier Choices Management.

Profitability

This table compares Healthier Choices Management and Turning Point Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthier Choices Management -118.88% -2,225.46% -131.60% Turning Point Brands 7.64% 48.99% 10.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Healthier Choices Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthier Choices Management and Turning Point Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthier Choices Management $12.96 million 0.23 -$9.86 million N/A N/A Turning Point Brands $285.78 million 1.99 $20.20 million $1.08 26.91

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Healthier Choices Management.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Healthier Choices Management on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthier Choices Management Company Profile

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide. The company also provides replacement parts, including batteries, coils, refill cartridges, or cartomizers that contain the liquid solution, atomizers, tanks, and e-liquids, as well as various types of chargers, carrying cases, and lanyards. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name. It sells its products through 13 vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States. In addition, it offers fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items through Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store. The company was formerly known as Vapor Corp. and changed its name to Healthier Choices Management Corp. in March 2017. Healthier Choices Management Corp. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment includes both loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco. The Smoking Products segment principally includes cigarette papers and Make-Your-Own cigar wraps. The NewGen Products segment includes V2 branded products. The company was founded by Thomas Helms, Jr. in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

