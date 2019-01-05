Credit Suisse Group (CS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CS. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

