Credit Suisse AG Sells 36,730 Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPL. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in LG Display by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LG Display stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LG Display in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

