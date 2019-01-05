Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,073 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,073 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBA stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Willing L. Biddle purchased 41,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $644,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

