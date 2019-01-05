Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.07 Million in Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,747,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,762,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $21.17 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.28 million. Tenable’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

