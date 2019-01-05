Credicorp (BAP) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $207.03 and a 12 month high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The Banking segment includes loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts, and credit card accounts.

