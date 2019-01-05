Corning (GLW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLW. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. 6,735,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 30,151 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $969,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,766. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,526,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 743,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 32.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 107,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.