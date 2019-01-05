Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $26.17 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 299,273 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $219.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.30 per share, with a total value of $247,151.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,823.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/cornerstone-wealth-management-llc-has-26-17-million-position-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.