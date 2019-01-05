Corestate Capital (CCAP) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCAP. Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. equinet set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.17 ($76.94).

ETR:CCAP opened at €28.45 ($33.08) on Thursday.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

